PUBG Mobile: How to reach Ace tier quickly in Season 13

Tips to reach the Ace tier in PUBG Mobile Season 13.

The Ace tier is the second-highest badge in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Ace rank, picture via Pinterest

PUBG Mobile is one of the most competitive mobile games. It has in-depth shooting mechanics, survival tactics and some other exciting strategies that make for a fabulous gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile also has a dedicated ranking system to differentiate players based on their skills and performances in the game. Initially, the game seems easy, but as a player climbs up the ladder, PUBG Mobile becomes increasingly tricky.

This article is an attempt to help players reach the Ace tier, which is the second-highest badge in PUBG Mobile.

How to reach the Ace tier in PUBG Mobile?

#1: Time and dedication

Many guides cannot address the importance of time and effort required to reach one of the highest tiers in PUBG Mobile.

To reach Ace in a season, a requires regular attention and a few hours of grinding. If players cannot devote the necessary time in a PUBG Mobile season, they lose their progress in the next season as the ranks get reset.

#2: Value of Kills

It is evident that wins immensely contribute to a player's rank in PUBG Mobile. However, at higher ranks, kills make a more significant difference.

Maintaining a positive K/D ratio not only gives bragging rights but also provides bonus points that add up to maintain a player's rank.

#3: Gameplay

Most players focus on surviving and don't play aggressive enough in the lower tiers of PUBG Mobile.

However, to make the higher ranks in the game, fighting and wrapping up kills are excellent tactics as they significantly improve players' shooting skills and taking engagements.

Once players reach the diamond rank in PUBG Mobile, they should focus on finding a balance between fighting and camping around safe places to formulate a game plan.

#4: High risk is not high reward

Going on an adventurous hunt for drops is exciting and rewarding in PUBG Mobile, but it has many cons.

For starters, drops attract a lot of players and become a hot zone for brawls breaking out. It is perilous to hunt drops in higher ranks, especially in the very early game because a quick end in the game can significantly reduce points. Players can use drops as an opportunity and wait for fights between two individuals/teams to break out.

#5: Weapons and use of grenades

In PUBG Mobile, it is advisable to use weapons a player is most comfortable with. That said, a combination of assault rifles like M416 and AKM can do wonders. Players good with sniper rifles can use a combination of one assault and one sniper for long-range engagements.

Using grenades in lower-tier ranks in PUBG Mobile may not be necessary. But as a player moves up to higher ranks, grenades become an essential part of their weaponry. Learning to throw a frag grenade and executing proper smokes is a useful and vital skill to learn.

Smokes can save knocked-out teammates and help escape an ambush. Flashes are also very useful as they can blind enemy sight and give that much needed extra time to players.