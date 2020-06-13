PUBG Mobile: List of cars, bikes and other vehicles

PUBG Mobile has an array of vehicles that players can use.

These rides are quite crucial for players, especially in the last zone.

Buggy (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corporation)

The use of vehicles in PUBG Mobile has become quite crucial, and they play a significant role in final zones. They enable players to make quick rotations to safe zones, without wandering around too long in front of enemies. Such rides also provide excellent cover during gunfights. All in all, they play a significant role in PUBG Mobile, mainly enabling players to move around quickly and with reasonable protection.

Also Read: Andy character in PUBG Mobile: New release date, emotes and outfits revealed

Vehicles spawn randomly around the map, and players usually find them close to the road, or water, in case of amphibious vehicles.

A look at the varieties of vehicles in PUBG Mobile

#1 Buggy

The Buggy is one of the most popular vehicles in the game. It is a two-person ride with an open frame that also provides good speed. While it can be destroyed with only a few bullets, it's speed makes it difficult to hit.

#2 Motorcycle

Advertisement

Motorcycle (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corporation)

It is one of the fastest vehicles in PUBG Mobile, but has relatively lesser HP than the other rides. The scooter can accommodate two players in the regular motorcycle, while the sidecar can seat three players. Note: A motorcycle with a sidecar has a lower speed than one without.

#3 Mirado

Mirado Dacia (Picture Courtesy: Kindpgn.com)

Mirado is one of the faster cars available. Along with a higher top speed, it also has decent HP, which makes it an excellent pick for a vehicle. Mirado cannot be used for off-roading due to lower traction. It can seat four players

#4 Golden Mirado

Golden Mirado

The Golden Mirado is the fastest car in PUBG Mobile. It is a muscle car quite similar to the Mirado, and is the latest addition to the game. It came out alongside the 0.18.0 update, and is exclusive only to Miramar.

#5 UAZ

UAZ (Picture Courtesy: igcd.net)

This four-wheeler is the hardest to destroy. It has decent speed and can help players move around the map smoothly, which makes it a viable option. UAZ comes with both open and closed tops — the former being slightly inferior due to the open passenger compartment.

#6 Dacia

Dacia (Picture Courtesy: igcd.net)

Dacia is a four-seater available in Erangel and Vikendi. It is faster than UAZ, but is poor off the road. It also has lower HP than the UAZ, but its higher speed makes it somewhat difficult to hit.

#7 PG-117

PG-117 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG fandom)

This is one of the first water transports to be made available in PUBG Mobile. It has high HP and can accommodate five players. The boat has no cover, however, making players vulnerable to attacks.

#8 Pickup

Pickup Truck (Picture Courtesy: Reddit)

Pickup trucks come with open and covered backs. They are a good option for off-roading, but have a relatively lower HP, making them vulnerable when spotted by enemies.

#9 Rony

Rony (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corporation)

The Rony is a pickup truck in Sanhok. It also can be comfortably used for off-roading, and can accommodate four players.

#10 BDRM 2

BDRM 2

BRDM-2 has replaced the Armoured UAZ and can be obtained by firing a flare gun outside the play zone in Classic Mode. It is the safest vehicle in PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: How to play PUBG Mobile lite on Gameloop