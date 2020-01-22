PUBG Mobile Guide: How to be a Pro Sniper in PUBG Mobile

Ashim FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

How to be a pro at sniping

PUBG Mobile is a game that provides you with a variety of weapons to put your hands on. All the weapons are unique and are useful in different strategies and battles. The players need to fight it out with their opponents to survive the battle royale game. To do so, the skill of using weapons is a must, and knowing which weapons are useful over a particular range is important.

Also Read: Best Guns available to use in PUBG Mobile

Of all weapons, Sniper rifles can deal the most damage and are the best guns to acquire for long-range engagements. However, learning to use the Sniper Rifle properly is not a straightforward task and certainly takes time and practice.

Tips to Become a Pro Sniper in PUBG Mobile

The player can follow the following tips to master the Sniper Rifles in PUBG Mobile :

#1 Practice more in the training mode

Any of the Sniper rifles can be chosen and tried out

Players can use the training mode for trying out different weapons. Picking the Sniper Rifles along with suitable attachments and practicing shots on moving cardboards at different ranges can be helpful. Players can also practice taking shots while moving themselves, which would help players with their movement in actual fights.

#2 Adjustment of the controls and other settings

The layout of in-game controls can be changed as per the comfort.

It is essential to have easy control over moving and aiming. The players can adjust the scope sensitivity in the settings and enable the aim assist. Furthermore, as per the comfort of the player, the layout of the controls can also be customized. The players can also use quick scope, which allows them to change scopes instantly and enable release mode for sniper rifles instead of tap one, which automatically opens the scope while firing.

#3 Don't exempt on attachments

Sniper Rifles can be equipped with various attachments which aid them tactically

Advertisement

Attachments offer stability and add to the overall power of the weapon, so it is essential to watch for suitable attachments for your sniper rifle. Having equipped with scopes lie 6X or 8X will help players to spot and aim at enemies at longer distances. At the same time, flash hider and suppressor eliminates the muzzle flash, making it difficult for the enemy to locate the player, with suppressor also reducing the bullet sound. Further Cheek Pad is also an excellent addition for controlling vertical recoil. With Kar98K, the bullet loops help in reducing reload time to a considerable rate.

#4. Working on movement while finishing off the player

Predicting the enemy's movements help in taking easy shots

In order to connect every shot, players should try to predict the movement of the enemy. In addition to this, aiming for head is important as it deals the most damage.

It is clear that sniping is not an easy job, but with practice, suitable attachments, and proper setting adjustments, any player can snipe like a pro.