PUBG Mobile: How to change nickname in PUBG? Step-by-step explanation

Rabia

Every PUBG Mobile player has to set a character name to represent themselves after installing the game. The nickname, or the character name, can be set by the player as per the player's preferences. But sometimes, the player gets bored with a particular in-game name or accidentally makes a mistake while setting up the name. In such a scenario, the player can reset his/her PUBG Mobile in-game name easily for free.

How to change in-game name in PUBG Mobile?

There was no option to change the name when the game was first released, but it was added later on. The nickname can be changed by using the 'Rename Card' for free. The Rename Card can be collected by completing the 'Progress Missions' and thus, levelling up in the game. Here are the complete instructions to change the character name in PUBG Mobile:

Collect the Rename Card by completing various Progress Missions in the game. The first Rename Card will be available at Level 10.

Progress Missions

After collecting the Rename Card, go to inventory at the bottom of the screen.

Then move to the section below the emotes section in the inventory and click on the Rename Card.

Rename Card

Click on the 'Use' option, and a pop-up will appear asking you to enter a new nickname.

Type the new nickname that you want to set- and tap on OK to finalize the new name.

Note: A player can use the Rename Card once per day, so be sure to choose the new name wisely.

