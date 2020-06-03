PUBG Mobile: How to change server region in PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite

Choosing the nearest server before playing PUBG Mobile Lite is essential to having a better gameplay experience. Whenever players connect to the wrong server in the game, they encounter high ping or latency while playing it.

Sometimes, while adjusting settings, players mistakenly tweak the server region of the game. As a result of this, high latency ruins the overall experience of the game. Thus, we have prepared a guide on how to change the server region in PUBG Mobile and choose the nearest one.

How to change server region in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Steps to choose the nearest and correct server in PUBG Mobile lite battle royale game:

Step 1: Download and install Turbo or any other VPN from Google Play Store.

Turbo VPN

Step 2: Connect to your nearest server from the list of available servers.

List of available servers

Step 3: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and login to your account

PUBG Mobile Lite

Step 4: Now you can play the game at lowest possible ping

Despite getting low ping, players can also complete various missions like killing ten players by hopping into inactive servers. Moreover, players can also find random players of a particular region by using this method.

At present, PUBG Mobile Lite has not released any option in the game to change the server. Therefore, using a VPN is the only method to change the server region in PUBG Mobile Lite.

About PUBG Mobile Lite

Tencent Games has come up with the lighter version of PUBG, with PUBG Lite which can be run on low end PCs and mobile devices.

PUBG MOBILE LITE uses Unreal Engine 4 and builds on the original PUBG MOBILE gameplay to create action-packed Arena Mode matches lasting 10 minutes or less. The streamlined game requires only 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

