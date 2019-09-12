PUBG Mobile: How to get a free mask and parachute trail on PUBG

PUBG Mobile (Image credit: Tencent Games)

Tencent Games have recently put out a brief app update for their top-grossing game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' mobile version. The update is now live for Android devices and iOS devices, occupying a space of 122 MB and 140 MB of space respectively.

Once the update is complete and the PUBG Mobile application is relaunched, an update announcement note flashes on the loading screen. This seems like a pre-patch note for Season 9 that ought to launch tomorrow, on 13 September 2019.

How to get the free Parachute Trail

The new parachute trail

Completion of the new update between 12 September 2019 and 18 September 2019 will give out a free parachute trail to players, by default. To claim the update reward, one has to click on the gift box icon to the bottom right on the home screen of the PUBG Mobile app, click on the Themed option on the top right corner of the screen, scroll down the menu, click on update rewards and collect the new Parachute Trail reward.

The parachute trail is a colored trail that will be visible only to players and their teammates upon jumping off the airplane in every match.

How to get the free Hannaya Mask

The new Hannaya mask

Besides the colorful trail, one can also claim a Samurai Soul equipment as a login reward after the update. This equipment is an eerie-looking Hannaya mask that's black in color.

The mask can again be claimed by clicking on the gift box icon to the bottom right on the home screen of the PUBG Mobile app, then switching to the Themed segment on the top right corner of the screen and choosing the Samurai Soul: Equipment menu by scrolling down the menu under the Themed section.

In addition to these things, players can earn more in-game rewards as they eventually complete missions.

