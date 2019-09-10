PUBG News: All about PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9; leaked skins and outfits

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 (Image source: Mr.GHOST GAMING, YouTube)

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is all set to conclude Season 8 and have officially declared on their social media handles that the new season would be out on Friday, Septemeber 13, 2019. While some speculate that the release date of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 was advanced post numerous ousting by data miners online (there is no clarity on the same). PUBG Mobile's official Twitter post on September 09, 2019 read, "With Royals Pass Season 8 drawing to a close, that can only mean Season 9 is almost here! Are you ready to battle it out, starting September 13?"

With Royals Pass Season 8 drawing to a close, that can only mean Season 9 is almost here! Are you ready to battle it out, starting September 13? pic.twitter.com/4PdW0NvQ7x — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 8, 2019

Mr.GHOST GAMING's YouTube channel had put out a video on PUBG Mobile Season 9 leaks and had mentioned that the new season would be a warrior-themed one and PUBG Mobile had officially dropped a hint about the same.

When a Twitter user named Rolex commented on a recent Season 9 tease post saying, "first ever 100 RP video coming soon". PUBG Mobile replied, "You've definitely got the warrior spirit for it!"

You've definitely got the warrior spirit for it! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 10, 2019

The Samurai Outfit The Samurai Outfit (Image source: PUBG Mobile, Twitter)

Besides, the image above, posted on PUBG Mobile's official Twitter teases a military camouflage Level 3 backpack skin in the upcoming Royale Pass Season 9. However, looking deep into it proves that the leaks about a warrior-themed season with Samurai, are true as the picture has a Samurai warrior textured in the background.

The video by Mr.GHOST GAMING also contains the leaked pictures of various gun skins and outfits that ought to be included in the new season. As seen in the pictures below, as for the warrior theme and samurai, one could notice an M416 skin, a backpack skin, and an outfit.

Samurai-themed M416 Skin (Image source: Mr.GHOST GAMING, YouTube)

The Samurai Backpack (Image source: Mr.GHOST GAMING, YouTube)

The Samurai Outfit (Image source: Mr.GHOST GAMING, YouTube)

One could expect to see weekly elite missions, the Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, etc in the PUBG Mobile Season 9 Elite Pass Plus as seen in the screenshot below:

PUBG Mobile Season 9 Elite Pass Plus (Image source: Mr.GHOST GAMING, YouTube)

Read more about what to expect in the upcoming 0.14.5 update here.

Nonetheless, all of the information about the new season mentioned above are mere speculations and predictions. It would thus be best to wait until September 13, 2019, to check if these materialize.

