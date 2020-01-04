PUBG Mobile: How to get free AKM Silver Bullet weapon skin

AKM-Silver Bullet

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, frequently bring in some new events in the game every week. Through these events, players can win exclusive gift items like weapon skins, outfits, etc. The main motive behind the introduction of these events is to keep the players active and retain their interest in the game.

Recently, developers added a new event in the PUBG Mobile, commonly known as Assemble Parts. As suggested by the name, users are required to collect all the parts of the weapon and assemble them into one to unlock the reward. As for now, the event highlights the Silver Bullet skin of AKM as the reward.

Assemble Parts event

Here's how you can grab all the parts and unlock the reward

Open PUBG Mobile during the event period.

Play matches in Classic Mode to get random parts.

Players can only get a maximum of 10 pieces in 24 hours.

Once the user finds all the parts, they can claim their reward in the mail section.

This event is only valid for a few days, and it will end on December 12. The parts of the weapon are also available to purchase in the shop section. According to the PUBG Mobile, the weapon finish is capped with a time limit of 7 days from the claimed date. It will be removed automatically from the player inventory after seven days.