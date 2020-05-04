M416 Free Skin in PUBG Mobile

Unique skins in PUBG Mobile are not easily accessible in the standard crate opening. Therefore, players have to spend money to buy UCs which are then utilised for opening premium crates.

M416 is one of the guns in PUBG that has stylish skins. The reason why M416 skins have become popular is because they are unique, and one can maximise the effects on it.

The game offers skins and other different ways for players to look unique and make an identity for themselves in the game.

Steps to redeem free PUBG M416 Gun Skin

Step 1:

Collect coupons and crate vouchers, and wait until the crate you are opening contains M416 skin. You need not be worried about the expiry of coupons. Once you are interested in a crate, use all vouchers and coupons.

Step 2:

Kill 500 enemies with assault rifles to get the desert camo skin for M416. You can check the achievements section 'Assault Mistry' to find out how many enemies you have killed so far.

Crate Opening in PUBG Mobile

Step 3:

Thirdly, keep opening free crates till you get some of the free skins of M416.

The premium crates are paid but the free ones can be opened using BP and mission coins. The free skins are only available in Classic Crates. Unless the developers decide to release more M416 skins in subsequent Royale/Winner Pass season rewards, one can only get these skins in crates.

It must be noted that the skin of a gun held by a downed enemy won't automatically be transferred to a player picking up the same gun from the enemy's crate.

Why M416 is the favourite choice of players in PUBG?

M416 is the favourite choice of most players in PUBG when it comes to mid-range fights. Most of the top players use 3x and 6x scopes and proper attachments with M416 to make the control of the gun easier.

Some of the features of M416 are: