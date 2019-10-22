PUBG Mobile: How to get free rewards through the Diwali event

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has recently launched an in-game Diwali event called Diwali Dhamaka. This time-limited event was rolled out on October 18, 2019, and will be available until November 5, 2019. Here are a few important details:

How to open the Diwali Dhamaka event in PUBG Mobile:

Once the PUBG Mobile app is launched, one will be able to see a gift box icon on the bottom right. Clicking on the icon will open the events section. The Time-Limited section is the second on the top right corner of the screen and tapping on it will display all the events. The third one on the dropdown menu would be the Diwali Damaka event. When one taps the 'Play Now' button, the screen will redirect to the event, and players can collect their rewards from there.

How does the PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event work?

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka

Players will have to visit the event page every day to collect sparklers after completing daily missions. Gift tokens in silver, gold, or diamond will be hidden behind the crackers. The sparklers could be collected by completing various missions like logging in, surviving for a specified amount of time, teaming up with friends, reviving squadmates, and more. The sparklers thus collected should then be used to burst crackers. One sparkler could be used only once to burst a cracker.

The tokens collected by bursting crackers can then be redeemed for free PUBG Mobile rewards. The rewards for silver, gold and diamond tokens are different and the in-game rewards range between one classic crate coupon scrap to premium costume sets.

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka

There are three levels in collecting tokens during the event. While the first level involves collecting 14 silver and 2 gold tokens, the second level demands 8 silver, 4 gold and 1 diamond token. The third and last level requires players to collect 6 silver, 4 gold and 2 diamond coupons. Completing these levels could get players in-game and off-game rewards.

The in-game rewards for the event include a Skeleton Hand M416 skin for 20 days, a permanent Nightmare set and a Classic Crate Voucher worth 250UC. The off-game physical rewards include 1 bike, 20 mobile phones, 50 headphones, 300 PUBG Mobile backpacks, and a lot more PUBG Mobile merchandise.

