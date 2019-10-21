PUBG Mobile: Payload mode to release this week

PUBG.

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has been teasing the arrivals for a long enough time now. PUBG Mobile's Beta version has been hosting the Payload Mode along with various other updates for a little over a month and fans were expecting to see the Payload Mode and the new ancient ruins-themed TDM map rollout along with the version 0.15.0 update that went live on October 16, 2019... but that did not happen.

Upon being questioned about the launch of the Payload Mode and the new TDM Map, PUBG Mobile had mentioned that the former will be rolled out "some time" after the new update goes live and the latter will be saved for a later update since the devs were still working on it and the comments section of posts related to the update was flooded with fans questioning PUBG Mobile as to when they'd get to ride a helicopter.

Payload mode will be released during Update 0.15.0. The new TDM map is undergoing tuning, and will be released in a future Update. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 16, 2019

Reddit user TrickStinger posted on PUBG Mobile's official subreddit, trolling the devs of the game for not announcing a concrete date for rolling out the Payload Mode. TrickStinger on October 20, 2019, wrote

"Payload mode will be "available some time after new update goes live" Its almost a week, apparently their sense of time is different from ours" and uploaded a screenshot of a part of the version 0.15.0 patch notes.

"Probably waiting for some more people to open the Halloween crates and buy a few more dresses" a user by the name aerofox commented

When will PUBG Mobile's Payload Mode be released?

Post this, PUBG Mobile has now announced that the new Payload Mode will be taken live on October 23, 2019. However, there is no information on whether the game's mobile application will require an update, the size of the update or the exact time at which the gaming mode will be rolled out. PUBG Mobile's official Twitter on October 21, 2019, read:

Are you ready for Payload Mode? Our Devs are hard at work putting on the final polish to this exciting new addition coming October 23. Who out there is looking forward to flying in a Helicopter? pic.twitter.com/9rxNfT5XS3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 21, 2019

