PUBG Mobile: How to get Overachiever title in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Overachiever title

PUBG Mobile has many achievements and titles that players can brag about in front of their friends. Overachiever is one of those titles and it is something each PUBG player wants to get.

Sportskeeda already has a bunch of guides to get titles like Sharpshooter, Pacifist, Commando and many others. But this article will guide our readers on how to get that particular title in PUBG Mobile.

How to get PUBG Mobile Overachiever title?

Achievement poster

Overachiever title is a new achievement that was introduced in PUBG Mobile as part of one of its previous updates. To get the title, players will have to collect a total of 2800 achievement points by completing various challenges and missions listed in the game.

Follow the steps listed below to get the Overachiever title:

Open PUBG Mobile game on your phone. Click on the missions tab located at the bottom of the lobby. Tap on achievements section and complete all the missions. Collect the 2800 achievement points and claim the Overachiever title.

Once the player earns 2800 achievement points, the Overachiever title will get unlocked. A while later, the same will appear on the top of the achievements list and can be claimed by hitting the collect button.

Achievements section

Before making all possible efforts to gain the title, make sure you are in the platinum tier or above in solo and squad mode. Thus, by following the above methods, you can get the Overachiever title easily in PUBG Mobile.

Furthermore, whenever players complete any task, rewards will also be credited to their account.

PUBG Mobile recently announced that the 0.18.0 Update will hit the global servers on 7th May 2020. The latest update will bring a lot of exciting modes and features. These include Miramar 2.0 or Mad Miramar, Safety Scramble Mode, Jungle Adventure Mode and much more. PUBG Mobile also shared a video which provided an overview of the upcoming 0.18.0 update:

