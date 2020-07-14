×
PUBG Mobile: Ultimate guide on how to push conqueror in Season 14 in 10 days

Rohit Singh
ANALYST
Modified 14 Jul 2020, 12:56 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile has various tiers in the game, which are based on a player's skill level. Any fan knows that users see the toughest competition at the conqueror level, as it is the highest tier in the game. Which also means that every player has a dream of achieving this title at least once in the game.

In this article, we discuss how to push the conqueror tier in Season 14 in 10 days in PUBG Mobile.

How to push conqueror tier in Season 14 in 10 days

#1 Drop point

Choose drop points wisely
The most crucial point in the rank push towards conqueror is to select a perfect drop point for yourself. While rank pushing, a player should try to stay safe in the first phase of the game, as dying early could see them get minus points in their ranking. Hence, choose your drop point wisely; go to Yasnaya Polyana or Gergopol city — where you have great cover — as there's a decent amount of loot there. 

#2 Getting a vehicle

Vehicles can be vital in PUBG Mobile
Vehicles are of great use, whether its rank push or competitive matches. They play a vital role in giving quick rotation to the safe zone as well. A player must try to get a Dacia or a UAZ, as they provide better protection than a buggy or bike. You can use a vehicle as a great cover in the final zones as well. 

#3 Best gun combination

Not to forget guns in PUBG Mobile
Solo: Two Assault Rifles (AKM+M416) or SMG+Assault Rifle (M416) will make great weapons in this mode. Use Sniper Rifle only if you have great aim. 

Duo: An Assault Rifle (AKM) with a DMR (Mini14 or SKS) or an Assault Rifle with a Sniper Rifle (Kar98k or AWM) should do the job.

Squad: In the squad mode, players can get weapons according to their expertise.

#4 Last zone fights

Chicken Dinner is within reach!
The fourth point is to choose better last zone fights, where you should always focus on getting third-party kills. If you see other squads fighting, always try to close in on them. And when you get the chance, try to steal their kills. If one squad goes down, push on them.

#5 Dedication

Keep at it without fail
A player who wants to reach the conqueror tier needs to be very dedicated. He should give proper time to PUBG Mobile, and keep an eye on his/her health too. If you get minus points, never get frustrated or disappointed. Try to take a break, and after some time, start pushing again.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Published 14 Jul 2020, 12:56 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Guide
