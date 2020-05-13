PUBG Mobile: How to rank up faster from Crown to Ace in 5 days in season 13 

Rank Up Faster From Crown To Ace

PUBG Mobile has an in-game tier system that helps players to compete with each other on various maps. But many times players get stuck onto a specific tier, mainly the Crown tier, and struggle to rank up easily.

In this article, I have discussed how a player can rank up faster from Crown To Ace in PUBG Mobile.

How to rank up faster from Crown to Ace in PUBG Mobile?

#1 Survival Time

PUBG Mobile is a game where a player needs to survive in various situations. So survival time has a significant impact on ranking points when a player strives to reach the higher tiers in the game. To achieve the same, try to increase your survival time per game.

You can see your average survival time in your statistics. Try to keep it at around 22-25 minutes. In this way, you will be able to rank up much faster from the Crown tier to Ace.

#2 Importance Of Kills

During the rank push, the number of kills plays an important role in increasing your ranking points.

If you are stuck in the Crown tier and not able to push Ace, then you might be missing kill points. For this purpose, try to get more kills in each match along with having a long survival time.

#3 Get more Chicken Dinners

A chicken dinner is a fabulous way to get more plus points in PUBG Mobile.

The key in this case is to maintain your composure and take wise decisions to win the match. In this way, you will be able to get more wins, and rank up much faster from Crown to Ace.

#4 Avoid playing with random players

When you are stuck in the Crown tier in PUBG Mobile and want to reach the Ace tier, never play with random squads.

This is because many players in random squads might not listen to your calls. It is very difficult to communicate with random players, as they dont use voice chat feature most of the time. And in most of the cases, random players don't even land with you.

Thus it is always better to play with your regular friends or squad ss you know their strengths and weaknesses. This will help you in ranking up faster from Crown to Ace.

#5 Health Restored

The amount of health restored also plays a key role in providing you more plus points in PUBG Mobile.

In this regard, try to gather more first aid kits and health boosters. In the first three zones take some zone damage by staying outside the zone and heal yourself. It will give you health restoration points on the completion of every match.

