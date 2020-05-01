PUBG Mobile: How to Remove Friends in PUBG Mobile?

How to remove friends in PUBG Mobile?

Like Facebook, PUBG Mobile has a feature where a player can send a friend request to another player. If the other player accepts the friendship request, he/she becomes friends with the first player.

This culture of making in-game friends is an exciting o. Who won't dislike adding random people as friends and play with them?

However, the developers of PUBG Mobile have also provided for the option to remove friends. One can exercise this option in case one feels bullied or harassed by a 'friend', in which case one can 'unfriend' that person.

How to remove friends in PUBG Mobile?

Friends in PUBG Mobile

The process of removing friends in PUBG Mobile doesn't take more than two minutes. Most of the players are unaware of this fact that they can also remove/block someone in PUBG Mobile. This feature has been added to the game so that a player can avoid online harassment and cyberbullying.

~Step 1: Click on the 'friends tab' on the left side of the lobby screen. This is demonstrated in the picture below. The 'friend' option allows you to add a new friend, sync energy with other friends and send coins to your friends.

Friends option in PUBG Mobile

~Step 2: Once you are done with Step 1, click on the 'Game Friends', an option present on the right side of the screen. When you choose this option, all your friends will be displayed. Simply click on the remove option adjacent to a name to remove that particular friend.

Delete Friend Option in PUBG Mobile

~Step 3: Click 'OK' to complete removing a friend. The said friend will be unfriended and won't appear on the player's friend list. Irrespective of which account you are using, this is the simplest way to unfriend anyone in PUBG Mobile.