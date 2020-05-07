PUBG Mobile: How to use Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile

Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update has been officially rolled out on the global servers and the update has introduced a bunch of new modes and features like Mad Miramar, Guncrafting feature and much more. However, none of the features have thrilled the players as much as the Canted Sight feature.

What is Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile?

Canted Sight is a new scope for weapons with a secondary scope slot that allows players to switch between equipped sights quickly. The canted sight can be attached to most, if not all, weapons in the game, thereby serving as a backup sight in close combat situations. When aiming through canted sights, the entire weapon will be rotated 45° counter-clockwise, although shooting mechanics will remain the same.

How to use Canted Sight in PUBG Mobile?

Here is a guide of how to use the canted sight in PUBG Mobile.

The canted sight can be found on the map just like other loot items. The players need to search for it while playing the game. When found, it can be equipped alongside other scopes and can act as a close-range scope. The main scope you see will depend on the slot you attach the canted sight and scope on.

If you equip Canted Sight only, your primary sight will be the Canted Sight.

If you equip Canted Sight after scope, your primary sight will be your scope.

If you equip scope after canted sight, your primary sight will be the Canted Sight.

With the Canted Sight attached, the weapon’s position and view of angle might feel slightly different than earlier. However, the addition of the feature will have no bearing on the way players wield different guns. Here is a demonstration video.

Weapons supporting Canted Sight

Canted Sight is compatible with most assault rifles, sub-machine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns and even some shotguns. Here is the complete list of the guns that support canted sight.

Assault Rifles: AKM, AUG, Beryl M762, G36C, M416, MK47 Mutant, QBZ, Scar-L

AKM, AUG, Beryl M762, G36C, M416, MK47 Mutant, QBZ, Scar-L Sniper Rifles: AWM, Kar98k, M24

AWM, Kar98k, M24 DMR: Mini14, Mk14, QBU, SKS, SLR

Mini14, Mk14, QBU, SKS, SLR SMGs: Bizon, UMP45, Vector, MP5K

Bizon, UMP45, Vector, MP5K Shotguns: S12K, DBS

S12K, DBS LMG: M249

