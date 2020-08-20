PUBG Mobile: How to win free UC from King of Ancients event?

The popularity curve of PUBG Mobile has witnessed a gradual rise over the years. With every update, the game's developers introduce new features, which make it even more engaging for the fans. Recently, Ancient Secrets-themed gameplay mode was added to the game.

The new Ancient Secrets update was received very well by the community in general. Several features like floating ruins and Treasure hunt were added to the game.

PUBG Mobile has now announced a new community event called the King of Ancients. In this article, we discuss how you can participate in this event and win free UC.

PUBG MOBILE Community Event - King of Ancients

The event provides the players with an opportunity to showcase their gameplay and also win UC.

All you have to do is record your gameplay on the top of newly added floating ruins and post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. The video may feature some funny gameplay moments, or just you clutching against a squad in the air.

For any clip to be judged, you need to tag the post with #PUBGMKing.

You can also send multiple entries. However, if one clip is selected as the winner, the other clips submitted by the same user will be disqualified. Hence, a player can win only one prize.

Prizes

Here are the rewards which the players can receive:

1st Place: The player will receive $100 in UC

2nd Place: The player will receive $75 in UC

3rd to 5th Place: The players will receive $25 in UC

Judging

The winners will be selected by the community team based on the uniqueness of the clip and how well it aligns with the theme of the event.

Click here to read the official Reddit post.