PUBG Mobile India Discord Server: How to join

Enumerating the steps to join the PUBG Mobile India Discord server.

Players need to create a discord account to join the said server.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is underway. However, the results of the in-game qualifiers are yet to be announced. From the past few days, the officials have delayed the announcement of the results multiple times without mentioning a reason.

As per the most recent announcement made by PUBG Mobile India, the results for PMIS in-game qualifiers would be announced on 5th June. Here's a look at the image posted by PUBG Mobile India in this regard.

PMIS Result date

A lot of players are browsing the PUBG Mobile India discord server to get some information regarding the delay in annoucement of the PMIS results.

It is because most of the information regarding PUBG Mobile tournaments is available in the Discord server. It is probably the best place where you can get most of your PUBG Mobile queries solved.

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series tournament format explained

How to join PUBG Mobile India Discord?

Discord link of PUBG Mobile India

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile India Discord server Link: https://discord.gg/UqQGA6T.

The very first step that you need to follow is to make an account on the platform of the discord server. The existing discord users can skip this step. You can signup from here. After creating an account, download the Discord application. It's available for Windows, Android and iOS Login to you account. Open the topmost link or click here to join the PUBG Mobile India Discord server. The link will redirect to the official PUBG Mobile server and you can get in touch with the PUBG Mobile official team.

Important message for PMIS Qualified teams

If your team has qualified for the next stage of PUBG Mobile India Series, then you should take a look at the most recent announcement by PUBG Mobile India in this regard:

For the teams who have been qualified and have received an email with an invalid Discord server link, rest assured, the server link was revoked.

It means that in place of the link that has now expired, a new link would be sent to all the qualified teams.

PUBG Mobile officials further added in this regard:

You will receive another email very soon. Follow the instructions given in the new email; you will be told to fill up a form and will be contacted via Phone call or Whatsapp for verification. After that, you will receive the Discord server invite.