PUBG Mobile India launching as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Official teaser, logo, poster, social media handles, and more

PUBG Mobile recently released an official statement regarding its return to the Indian gaming community.

Krafton Inc. has developed a regional version of the popular game, which will be known as Battlegrounds Mobile India. As the name suggests, the game will only be available in India and has been developed for Indian gamers.

In September 2020, the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile and many other applications citing privacy and data breaches. After spending almost a year in exile, PUBG Mobile is set to make a comeback in the country.

Ever since the ban came into effect, Krafton has worked to reinstate the battle royale game in India. With the official statement, the developers have confirmed that the game is returning to India.

Known details about PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India will be known as Battlegrounds Mobile India and will be exclusively available for Indian gamers. The official statement was revealed on May 6th on the official website of the regional variant of the battle royale game.

The logo of the upcoming regional version of PUBG Mobile was revealed on their YouTube channel. The design typically resembles the original PUBG font, although the font color has been customized to resemble the tri-color of the Indian flag.

The official poster has also found its place on the website. The poster shows an in-game character wearing a level 3 helmet dropping into a landmass that typically resembles the original Miramar map.

There are a handful of players dropping along with the central character, and the name Battlegrounds Mobile India is placed near the center of the map.

The teaser of the official poster was released on their official YouTube channel and has gathered over 6 million views. The original PUBG theme music has been used in the teaser, which is sure to bring back loads of memories for Indian gamers.

The poster has been designed quite efficiently as it brings back the feel of the original game. It is expected that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a bit different from the original PUBG mobile. But developers have assured gamers that there won't be stark differences between the two.

Krafton has also assured that Indian gamers will be getting various events and outfits. These features were extremely popular during the PUBG Mobile days, and gamers frequently made in-game purchases. It's possible that developers might decide to keep this aspect as in-game purchases generate revenue for them.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has their official YouTube page, which gamers can check out from time to time for updates. They can also visit the official Facebook page and follow it to keep track of recent news.