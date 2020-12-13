The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned PUBG Mobile, along with other 117 applications a few months ago, leaving the esports enthusiasts and gamers in despair.

The gamers have heard quite a lot of updates, firstly about the Telecommunication giants - Jio and Airtel setting up a subsidiary in the country. However, in the end, Microsoft Azure took their place alongside Krafton to publish the game.

There have been several assumptions regarding this story, but none of them have turned to be true for the game to be finally back on the much-awaited platforms - App Store & Play Store.

PUBG Mobile India: Maxtern shares possible release dates for the game

Recently Maxtern, a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator, went out to tweet a day ago:

🔥According to some internal source: There might me an announcement related to PUBG Mobile India officials on this Christmas.



Hope they are true!

SOURCE: People in touch with the internal team. #pubgmobileindia #pubgmobile — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) December 12, 2020

As the tweet suggests, the announcement of the game's return could be during Christmas, according to some people linked with the internal team, sources close to Maxtern suggest.

Earlier today, the established creator further tweeted about the unban date issue:

If @GOI_meity keep delaying the unban date of PUBG Mobile and they keep it banned until March then there is a possibility of big delay coz of upcoming elections in March 2021.

Election takes so much time and decision of banning or unbanning may affect the results.

Hope 4 the best — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) December 13, 2020

The tweet says that if the government keeps delaying the unban until march 2021 near the state elections of multiple states, then there is a great possibility of the game getting delayed for long. Such important decisions are not usually taken during such crucial times as they might affect the election results.

Maxtern also mentioned that if an announcement is made on 25th December, then the game might release in January, or else it would be further delayed.

Disclaimer: While these assumptions from the PUBG Mobile creator are still mere and not anything concrete, they have raised the hopes of many fans. No official announcement has been made regarding the game's return, but it seems that PUBG Corporation has something brewing, the reveal for which could happen soon.