PUBG Mobile India announcement could happen on Christmas Day 2020, claim Maxtern’s sources

Sagar Thakur, popularly known by his in-game alias Maxtern, in one of his tweets, has claimed that according to his sources, the announcement of the PUBG Mobile Indian version could be made on Christmas Day.

After PUBG Corporation put out a press release, the PUBG Mobile Indian version has been the talk of the town, as players expected that the battle royale title could soon make its way back in the country.

But it has been a month since the Indian version’s revelation by the South Korean company, and while there have been multiple updates, no exact release date has been revealed yet.

Announcement of PUBG Mobile India could happen on Christmas, as per Maxtern’s sources

The tweet by the renowned PUBG Mobile content creator read:

“According to some internal source: There might be an announcement related to PUBG Mobile India officials on this Christmas. Hope they are true! SOURCE: People in touch with the internal team.”

Ocean, a professional caster, replied to his tweet, enquiring whether their sources are the same, to which Maxtern replied yes.

In an earlier tweet, Maxtern had also claimed that the game’s APK file had been released to select Indian influencers. However, the server isn’t working yet, and he later deleted his tweets.

After the announcement, the teasers featuring some of the biggest names in the Indian PUBG Mobile community – Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan – were released on the official social media handles. Subsequently, a website exclusively for the Indian version was released.

Recently, PUBG India also registered as a private limited company with a paid-up capital of 5 lakh INR and an authorized capital of Rs 15 lakh INR. Sean Hyunil Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer were named as the two directors of the company.

With the latest updates, it appears that players and fans will have to wait for the release of the Indian version as it is yet to receive a green signal from the Ministry.

