On November 7, 2020, Krafton Inc, a South Korean video game holding company, announced that it would be working with Microsoft Azure to ensure the safety and security of the user data.

With this move, Krafton has put the seal on privacy being their utmost priority. As part of this deal, the products operated by Krafton and its subsidiaries, which include PlayerUnknown’s Unknown Battlegrounds (on PC and console) and the mobile version – PUBG Mobile, will be using the service of the Microsoft-owned platform.

While such collaborations are routine for video game companies, this particular development came during the time when rumours of PUBG Mobile's return to India are stronger than ever.

PUBG Mobile India return announcement expected by November 13

In accordance with the government order, PUBG Mobile India, in a post on their Facebook page, announced that they would be terminating all the services and user access to the games’ server for the Indian players from 30th October onwards. It meant that the users wouldn’t be able to play the game at all, which was running even after the official ban was announced in September. However, this could all change in less than a week's time.

According to sources close to PUBG Corporation, the announcement for the return of PUBG Mobile to India could be expected by as early as 13th November. Earlier the rumours were circulating that the announcement would come on the auspicious day of Diwali. However, November 13 or before looks like the expected date for the game's announcement.

A few days back, several prominent faces of the Indian PUBG Mobile community hinted that an official announcement was likely on the cards around Diwali. With the information on the collaboration with Azure, these claims have gained even more prominence.

Earlier, in September, PUBG Mobile, one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, alongside 117 other apps and games under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009. Following the ban, all the apps and games were removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But, players were still able to access servers as late as November.

Soon after the ban was imposed, PUBG Corporation announced that they no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.