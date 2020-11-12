5 highlights from today's PUBG Mobile India announcement

PUBG Mobile is all set to make a significant comeback in India. The game was banned on 4th September 2020 along with 118 other Chinese applications to secure the data and privacy of Indian citizens. It came as a massive blow to players, streamers, and professional players in the region. But now PUBG Mobile India has announced its return.

In this article, we will look at the top 5 highlights of today's PUBG Mobile India announcement.

5 highlights from today's PUBG Mobile India return announcement:

The 100 million dollar investment:

Image via FirstSportz

PUBG Mobile announced a massive 100 million dollar investment to the Indian gaming scenario seeking the comeback of the game in the country. It will include the establishment of an office in India which will target hiring 100 people and will be specialized for better development of PUBG Mobile and related businesses.

The 100 million dollar investment, which is approximately 700 crore INR, will be done in partnership with Krafton to improve the IT, esports, and video gaming industries in India.

New in-game changes:

PUBG Mobile India new contents

With the announcement of the PUBG Mobile, there are some changes in the contents of the game. Players in the Indian region will get set in a virtual simulation training ground. There will be a green-colored bloodstain effect to improve the gaming experience and reduce the effect of simulated violence in minor players.

More PUBG Mobile esports Leagues:

PUBG Mobile India Tournaments

A press release from PUBG Corporation also stated that there will be more PUBG Mobile professional leagues exclusive to the Indian region. It will help players to make gaming a career and also boost the esports scene in the country. The game will look to become one of the largest esports tournament holders in India with more prize money, teams, and competition size.

Creating a healthy gaming environment:

PUBG Mobile new in-game content changes

The game will focus on creating a much more healthy gaming environment for teenagers. There will now be a play-time limit function in the game to help players learn the importance of physical and mental health.

Better data security and privacy planning:

Image via SmartCitiesWorld

PUBG Mobile also revoked publishing rights from Tencent in India to make the comeback even smoother. There were lots of unsubstantiated rumors in the months since the ban that the developer and other stakeholders were looking for Indian partners like Jio, Airtel, and PayTM. But recently, PUBG corporation announced its Krafton-Microsoft Azure partnership. The game will now make data security more of a focus and look to provide more user security. Also, the developers will do regular audits to check whether the data has been breached for Indian PUBG Mobile users.

