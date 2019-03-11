PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5 Best Players of the Grand Finale; PUBG Mobile Players To Look Out For

PUBG Mobile India Series Finals

A journey of three months has come to an end when the officials gave the mesmerizing trophy to the winners of PUBG Mobile India Series - Team SOUL. The five matches that were played in the finals were worth watching. In short, one can say that the last intense battles were nail-biting.

As everyone knows that the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30 lakhs have been grabbed by the people's most favorite team SOUL, but, there were a lot of players who also deserve equal limelight just like the winners.

Throughout the tournament, we saw the emerging new talent of India which needed to be showcased. Here some of the best PUBG Mobile players who shocked everyone in the finals:

#1 SOUL RONAK

Soul Ronak - team Soul

Soul Ronak hails from Mumbai, India. He is the member of the winning team who not only won the trophy but also grabbed the title for the most number of kills by a squad. If there could be one man who you would like to give more credit for the wins, then it is definitely Soul Ronak.

#2 IT'S KK - God's Reign

It's KK (second from the left)

God's Reign is one the squads who gave a very tight competition to the team SOUL. In the last match TPP ERANGEL when Mortal's team was knocked out by Funky Monkey, 'It's KK', the only team member left from God's Reign, was a deciding factor for the trophy. Being alone, he not only killed a lot of players but also positioned the team to the top 12 in the last round. 'It's KK' was also the MVP - Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

#3 FF乛NOVA and FF乛OXO

Team FireFrost

FF EXO belongs to the team firefrost who shocked everyone with their unique skills. At one time in the tournament, everyone was predicting them to be the winners. However, bad luck landed them at rank 5 only. FF EXO is a good sniper and had the highest RP in the finals.

FF NOVA was a member of team OXY. In the last 3-4 months, he collaborated with other members of the team NSD, team PAIN, and made a unique squad 'FireFrost'. He got 6 kills in the final match of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

#4 NSD xREBElx

REBEL - Team NSD

Rebel is a member of the team NSD - a team who grabbed the fourth position in PUBG Mobile India Series. Rebel showed some incredible skills and reflexes in the FPP SANHOK where he gave an intense fight to team SOUL. He was also the center of attraction in FPP ERANGEL where he rushed inside a house in Gatka.

#5 SOUL Mortal

Team Soul (Mortal at second to the right)

Soul Mortal was the people's choice in the finals. Everyone in the hall was cheering MORTAL, MORTAL, and MORTAL. Appreciating the efforts of his fans, Soul Mortal showed GOD level skills in the very first match of the tournament. The grenade which Soul Mortal threw at the members of God's Reign was the deciding factor of the match. Also, his M249 shots, along with his DP-28, gained a lot of appreciations.

