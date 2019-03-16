PUBG Mobile India Series: Insane Clutches from the qualifiers

PUBG Mobile India Series, 2019

The PUBG Mobile India Series was held on March 10, 2019, in Hyderabad. Fan favorites Team Soul won the tournament and went home with ₹30 lakhs.

To get to the finals, the teams had to go through a series of online qualifiers, three rounds to be precise, which filtered out the best twenty squads. The online qualifiers spanned for over a month and over a hundred games were played for the same.

We got to see some of the best players from India giving out their best in these games. To be honest, some of the games from the online qualifiers were even more exciting than the five matches played in the grand finals.

Now, you can sit down and watch all these hours of gameplay from the online qualifiers to see how the pros clutch their victory. Fortunately, PUBG Mobile India released a 12-minute long video showcasing the highlights and the best clutches from the online qualifiers.

Some of these clutches involve Molotov cocktails, grenades and fantastic solo vs squad gameplay. The entire video can be found here-

The online qualifiers led to the selection of the top 20 squads from India to take part in the grand finals in G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The event was held with great zeal and ₹1 crore was given out as prize money. The complete results can be found here - PUBG Mobile India Series Results.

Team Soul after winning the PUBG Mobile India Series.

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly the biggest mobile esports currently with a $1 million total prize pool being announced for this year's esports competitions. The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 will feature the top squads from all over the world and after several rounds of qualifiers, the top squads will be featured in a live event, the details for which are yet to be announced. To read more about the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 including registrations (hurry, only 2 days left!), click here- PUBG Mobile Club Open.

