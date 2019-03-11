PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team Soul Grabs The First Place; Now Move on To PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament 2019?

Mortal's Team Soul Took First Place At PUBG Mobile India Series

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Ongoing tournament "PUBG India Series" ended yesterday with the remarkable performance of Team Soul. Soul Mortal's team were able to pave there way through the close match between the top 20 teams including them. PUBG Mobile India Series was one of the biggest Esports tournament ever done in India. Especially on a mobile platform, PUBG Mobile India Series offered a prize pool of 1 Crore INR.

The Prize Pool Distribution is mentioned below-

1st Prize - INR 30,00,000

2nd Prize - INR 10,00,000

3rd Prize - INR 5,00,000

4th Prize - INR 2,00,000

5th Prize - INR 1,50,000

6th Prize - INR 1,00,000

7th Prize - INR 80,000

8th Prize - INR 70,000

9th Prize - INR 50,000

10th Prize - INR 50,000

PUBG Mobile India Series Qualified Squads:

S0UL

The Dreamers

Oxygen Alpha

RIP Official

Team INF

BSUD

Team 2EZ4

ARROW

Backfromseverny

THE_PUNISHERS

Maximus Alpha

IMT_Immortals

No Mercy

SL4Y

Gods Reign

Team FireFrost

NSD_

THE BEAST SQUAD

SQUAD99

Funky Monkey

Soul Mortal's team won the first prize with INR 30,00,000 along with some other prizes and gift hampers. We already know that there is yet another tournament of PUBG Mobile whose registrations are currently ongoing. PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament is the biggest tournament PUBG has ever organized, the prize pool of the tournament is $2 Million USD. So, now the question arises will Soul Mortal's Team Soul will join the international tournament?

Will they once again try their luck and experience the teams from all around the world like they did in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge.

