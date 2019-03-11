×
PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team Soul Grabs The First Place; Now Move on To PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament 2019?

Hritwik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
949   //    11 Mar 2019, 21:57 IST

Mortal's Team Soul Took First Place At PUBG Mobile India Series
Mortal's Team Soul Took First Place At PUBG Mobile India Series

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Ongoing tournament "PUBG India Series" ended yesterday with the remarkable performance of Team Soul. Soul Mortal's team were able to pave there way through the close match between the top 20 teams including them. PUBG Mobile India Series was one of the biggest Esports tournament ever done in India. Especially on a mobile platform, PUBG Mobile India Series offered a prize pool of 1 Crore INR.

The Prize Pool Distribution is mentioned below-

  • 1st Prize - INR 30,00,000
  • 2nd Prize - INR 10,00,000
  • 3rd Prize - INR 5,00,000
  • 4th Prize - INR 2,00,000
  • 5th Prize - INR 1,50,000
  • 6th Prize - INR 1,00,000
  • 7th Prize - INR 80,000
  • 8th Prize - INR 70,000
  • 9th Prize - INR 50,000
  • 10th Prize - INR 50,000

PUBG Mobile India Series Qualified Squads:

  • S0UL
  • The Dreamers
  • Oxygen Alpha
  • RIP Official 
  • Team INF
  • BSUD 
  • Team 2EZ4
  • ARROW
  • Backfromseverny
  • THE_PUNISHERS
  • Maximus Alpha
  • IMT_Immortals
  • No Mercy
  • SL4Y
  • Gods Reign
  • Team FireFrost
  • NSD_
  • THE BEAST SQUAD
  • SQUAD99
  • Funky Monkey

Soul Mortal's team won the first prize with INR 30,00,000 along with some other prizes and gift hampers. We already know that there is yet another tournament of PUBG Mobile whose registrations are currently ongoing. PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament is the biggest tournament PUBG has ever organized, the prize pool of the tournament is $2 Million USD. So, now the question arises will Soul Mortal's Team Soul will join the international tournament?

Will they once again try their luck and experience the teams from all around the world like they did in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge.

Read more,

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Everything you need to Know

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register For the PUBG Tournament

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament: Rules for this PUBG Tournament Explained





