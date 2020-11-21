On November 12, PUBG Mobile announced that it is coming back to India. The news made many players excited for the upcoming Indian version of the game.

PUBG Mobile was banned on 2nd September 2020 by the Indian Government under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This move left many without their most-played battle royale game.

But enthusiasts heaved a sigh of relief when the return of PUBG Mobile was announced on the official Instagram handle of the game. Since then, the game's release date has been speculated upon widely. The game's player base is eager to return to the game. But this is not the only thing that players have to look forward to.

In this article, we discuss three of the most anticipated features to look out for in PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India: Top 3 expected features to look out for in the game:

#1 More Indian Events:

Image via RP Information YT

PUBG Mobile's Indian version will have more local events in the game based on local culture and festivals. The rewards are also expected to be designed according to the taste of people living in the country. PUBG has done this before in other versions of the game. For instance, PUBG Mobile's Korean version has lots of events related to Korean festivals.

#2 More competitive leagues:

Image via PUBG Mobile.com

With the announcement of a 100 million dollar investment by PUBG Mobile in India, it has become clear that the competitive scenario for the game will improve further. The number of PUBG Mobile tournaments will go up along with massive prize money rewards. Officials also announced the establishment of a branch office specifically for the development of PUBG Mobile and businesses related to it. So, a focus on developing India as a competitive reason should come with the new version.

#3 Device optimization:

PUBG Mobile India expected features

PUBG Mobile's Indian version will reportedly have better optimizations for smartphones with lower-end specifications. It will use fewer resources on devices and will provide smoother gameplay. Recently, the global version's file size was even reduced to 610 MB on Google Play Store. Upcoming optimizations should ensure that PUBG Mobile's new Indian version reaches a wide audience.

