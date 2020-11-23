PUBG Mobile Indian version download link appears for short intervals and shows "blocked" when clicked

PUBG Mobile has seen a steady growth in popularity over the last couple of years.

However, the game's fans in India were dealt with a significant blow in September when they received news that their favorite mobile battle royale game was banned in the country.

It has been more than two months since the ban was imposed, and it now appears that PUBG Mobile might be making a comeback in the country.

The announcement made by PUBG Corporation regarding a new Indian version of the game has sent the fans into a frenzy.

The teasers of this version of the game were also dropped, further increasing the hype surrounding its release. However, many players were displeased with the lack of a concrete release date for the game.

PUBG Mobile Indian version download link appears for short intervals

The news section of the website

A website exclusive for PUBG Mobile Indian version has been launched but it displays social media posts by PUBG Mobile India and links to its social media handles. Apart from this, it doesn’t make any new revelations about the game's comeback date.

Several users have been able to access the news section on the website for short intervals. The section displayed the APK download link and Google Play Store link. However, they are not working yet, and it appears that the webpage is being tested for the official release.

When players click on the APK download button, it displays a blocked message. They are then redirected to pubgmobile.com, which is presently blocked for Indian users.

While the Google Play link redirects users to the Facebook page, it also displays a support option that redirects the players to pubgmobile.helpshift.com.

Players have been quick to discuss this development on various online platforms:

Website on showing download link but it's not open maybe it's come today 5PM #PubgMobileIndia

Again just now I see this glitch in PUBG mobile india website that the Apk is available to download

#PUBG Mobile India download links spotted on official website; launch soon? The download banner consisted of two links, one labelled #GooglePlayStore and the other a direct APK file download link.

