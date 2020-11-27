PUBG Mobile is among the few names that usually comes up first in a conversation regarding battle royale titles on mobile platforms. The game has had phenomenal success and has a vast active player base worldwide. It is also one of the highest-grossing titles this year and has also been placed second on the list of the highest number of downloads this year.

PUBG Mobile fans were in dismay when the game received the ban hammer alongside 117 other applications of Chinese origin due to security and privacy reasons. Players hoped that PUBG Corporation would take necessary steps for the game's revival in the country.

There have been multiple positive updates about the game's come back in India in the last few weeks. The official announcement of the Indian version of the game was made by PUBG Corporation on 12th November, followed by the release of teasers featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten. They've also released a website exclusively for the Indian version.

PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to receive an exclusive support section to resolve queries

Since PUBG Corporation had cut ties with Tencent Games in India, it is likely that they will take over the support work. PUBG Mobile KRJP version has its own support section, "pubgmobile.helpshift.com," where users can find answers to their queries.

There is a chance that the Indian version will likely have a similar support section to that of PUBG Mobile KRJP.

Official website of PUBG Mobile India

Recently, users were able to access the news, support, and APK download sections on the new website of PUBG Mobile India. Upon clicking on the "Support" option, they were redirected to the Korean version's support, indicating that the Indian version might receive an exclusive support section on the website.

