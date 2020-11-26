PUBG Mobile Indian version expected release date: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile has been nothing short of a phenomenon in India. There has been no game that has managed to captivate the country as much as this battle royale sensation has.

Unfortunately for Indian fans of the game, PUBG Mobile was named on a list of 118 apps and games which were banned by the government in early September. Since then, millions have urged PUBG Corporation to take the necessary steps to bring the game back to the country.

A few days after the ban, PUBG Corporation announced that they no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India and took over the publishing duties.

Fans were further relieved when PUBG Corporation announced an Indian version of the game. A website for the game was recently set up, and teasers were also dropped. However, the exact date of the game's release has not been disclosed.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Indian version: List of confirmed features different from the global version

Everything we know about PUBG Mobile Indian version's expected release date so far

Advertisement

After the announcement, there was speculation that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be released on 13th November. Several professional players also hinted at the same, but this was not the case. A number of content creators later claimed that the game would be coming out on 20th November but that did not happen either.

According to new sources, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be released by the first week of December.

Yesterday, there was news about a notification sent to the review team of Google Play Store regarding a request to release PUBG Mobile India as soon as it is uploaded by the developers. You can click here to read more about it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version: 4 ways in which PUBG Corporation can add a local touch to the game