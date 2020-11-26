PUBG Mobile Indian version: List of confirmed features different from the global version

Earlier, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India due to security and privacy reasons. On 12th November, the Indian fans and players of the game received the news they had been eagerly waiting for.

PUBG Corporation announced that they've been preparing for the release of an Indian version of the game. This version will feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version of the game.

The in-game content will be modified/improved and tailored to cater to the players' needs and preferences. These changes will also ensure the creation of a healthy game culture.

List of confirmed features different from the global version in PUBG Mobile

The Indian version of the game has been set up as a virtual training ground, and it will feature the following changes:

#1 Default character clothing – All the characters in the game will be begin fully clothed by default.

#2 Green Hit effect – In the global and the Korean version of the game, players have an option to select and change the color of the hit effect and damage effect. However, as per the press release, the Indian version of the game will be locked to green, which will indicate the virtual nature of the game.

#3 Feature to limit the playtime – In the press release, PUBG Corporation also disclosed that PUBG Mobile India would have a feature that would limit the playtime to ensure healthy gaming habits amongst the younger audience.

Apart from announcing the new version and its features, the press release also added that the South Korean company plans to set up a branch office/subsidiary in the country. There has been positive progress made on this front, and PUBG India has been setup as a private limited company.

The company also revealed its plans of investing $100 million in the country, which will contribute to the development of related industries in the country. Also, as per the press release, they plan to host an exclusive esports league for the Indian region.

