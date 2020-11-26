PUBG Mobile is arguably the most famous battle royale title on the mobile platform. The game enjoys a massive player base worldwide as well as an active esports scene.

The Indian PUBG Mobile fans were dazed after the title was among the 118 apps that were banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the grounds of data privacy and security. Since then, Indian fans of the game have been hoping for its return.

The past few weeks have brought in some good news for the Indian fans. PUBG Corporation announced that they would be releasing a particular version of the game in India.

PUBG India has officially been registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 21st November. The two directors who were named are: Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer.

PUBG Mobile Indian version app likely to be shared with select influencers, not allowed to share videos till one day prior to the official announcement

There has been new positive news about the game’s future in India. According to sources, the app of PUBG Mobile India is likely to be shared with specific influencers in the country.

However, they are not permitted to share videos related to it until a day before the official announcement occurs. Also, the servers of the Indian version are not live yet for these influencers.

Yesterday, there was news of a notification that was sent to the review team of the Google Play Store on 24th November. Players can click here to know more about it.

Advertisement

The fans are over the moon with the recent news that has surfaced on the internet. They have been keenly waiting for the game's return in the country for the past few months.

Gamers can check out the social media handles, website, and YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India to stay up to date with all the game’s official announcements. Here are the links for all of them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel: Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version: 4 ways in which PUBG Corporation can add a local touch to the game