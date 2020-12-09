PUBG Mobile Indian version might not release before FAU-G, says Maxtern

In the last few years, mobile gaming has witnessed a substantial rise in popularity, and some of the famous mobile BR titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, in a way, have become the front runners.

PUBG Mobile and FAU-G have been among two of the talked mobile titles this year. FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards has been developed by nCORE Games. The initial announcement of the game was made by Akshay Kumar back in early September. The developers of FAU-G haven't revealed the game's release date yet.

On the other hand, after the suspension of PUBG Mobile in early September, there have been several positive updates about the game's comeback in India through a special version. Still, no exact release date has been revealed yet by the developers.

The fans of the respective games have been eagerly waiting for its release in the country. But with the pre-registrations of FAU-G are already underway, it appears that the title may release before PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.1 Update: APK+OBB download links.

Maxtern feels that the PUBG Mobile Indian version might not release before FAU-G

Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator, has claimed that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile might not release before FAU-G comes to the market.

Maxtern told Sportskeeda:

"Many sources have also stated that it will be difficult for the game to return until the Government allows. Also, some sources suggest that PUBG might not be released until FAU-G comes to the market."

Advertisement

However, nCORE Games and PUBG Corporation are yet to announce the exact release date for the respective games.

Earlier today, Maxtern had also tweeted, mentioning Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at KRAFTON Inc and the director of PUBG India, asking the official to leak the date for the release of the much-awaited battle royale title.

Also read: Issues that need addressing before PUBG Mobile Indian version releases.