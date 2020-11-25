PUBG Mobile is hailed as one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. The title has had a far-reaching impact on the mobile gaming industry and has a well-developed and continuously growing competitive scene.

The game is played by millions around the world and has a great presence in the Indian region. The users from the country had a significant setback as the prominent BR title was banned by the Government of India (GOI) in early September. Since then, players have been waiting for the game's eventual comeback in the country.

PUBG Mobile Indian version could release by December first week with expected government approval

After two months, players received a series of good news. On 12th November, PUBG Corporation announced that they would be releasing a special Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

Ever since they received this news, fans and players have been anxiously waiting for the official release. A few days after the announcement, several short clips of the teasers/advertisements were released, displaying that the game would be coming soon.

However, there are no revelations about the game's availability in the country, which has upset many fans and players. It appears that this wait of more than two months might be extended by a few more days.

According to sources, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile might release in the first week of December after the government's approval. However, there is still no confirmation regarding the exact release date by PUBG Corporation.

Details of PUBG India

In the past few days, there has been a positive development; PUBG Corporation has registered PUBG India as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company was incorporated on 21st November and had a paid-up capital of INR 5,00,000. Also, two directors were named, Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Sean (Hyunil) Sohn.

