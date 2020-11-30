PUBG Mobile Indian version's early access may not be available for the general audience, game likely to go live on Play Store directly

The possible return of PUBG Mobile in India has created a spark among the game's fans in the country. Being a PUBG Mobile fan in India was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. From being one of the top battle royale titles on the mobile platform to being banned by the Government of India, PUBG Mobile has witnessed its fair share of ups and downs.

Earlier this month, PUBG Corporation, in a press release, announced the Indian version of the game. It will feature some changes in the in-game content to reflect the local users' needs and preferences. After the announcement, the fans were on cloud nine as they had received the news they were eagerly waiting for more than two months.

It has been more than two weeks since the announcement, and there have been several updates for players, but none of them have shed any light on the exact release date of the title.

The early access of the PUBG Mobile Indian version may not be available for the general audience

Recently, Maxtern, a famous PUBG Mobile content creator, in a few of his tweets had claimed that selected influencers had received the PUBG Mobile India application. He later deleted those tweets and also posted a clarification about the deleted tweets.

Maxtern's deleted tweets

So, there is a possibility that the PUBG Mobile Indian version's early access might not be available for the general audience, and it might be restricted to only selected influencers/players.

As per a post by Gem Esports, a notification was sent to the review team of the Google Play Store. It mentioned about publishing the game live as soon as the developers upload it.

Subsequently, there are chances that the Indian version of the game could likely go live on the Google Play Store directly.

