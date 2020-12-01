PUBG Mobile Indian version yet to give an update on official release date

It has been more than two weeks since the announcement by PUBG Corporation about the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. However, there is still no update about the exact availability of the title in the country.

PUBG Mobile has found great success ever since its release and has emerged as one of the leading battle royale titles on mobile platforms worldwide. It has been nothing short of a phenomenon and has had a far-reaching impact, while also amassing a vast player base globally.

This popular esports title was banned in India in September due to privacy and security reasons. Fans were shocked as the move by the Government of India came as a bolt from the blue.

Subsequently, the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The server access was terminated a month later, at the end of October.

No PUBG Mobile Indian version release date update yet

The announcement by the South Korean company came on 12th November. The organization stated that it was gearing up for the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, but no exact revelations were made about the availability date of the game in the press release.

Soon after, teasers of the game, featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan, were dropped, and a new website was released. Still, no details were provided to users, with only a 'coming soon' message displayed.

Since then, there have been several developments, as PUBG India was registered as a private limited company in India. News of a notification being sent to the review team of Google Play Store to publish the game as soon as it is uploaded by the developers also came out.

There has been no update by PUBG Corporation after. With the latest reports on the official release date vague, it appears as though the game could get delayed as it is yet to receive the required permissions to restart operations in the country.

