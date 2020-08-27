PUBG Mobile has garnered immense popularity among battle royale enthusiasts over the last few years. The game has left no further scope for improvement in its worldwide competitive scene.

PUBG Mobile has opened a wide range of avenues for people who want to make a lucrative career out of gaming.

In India, Team TSM Entity has emerged as one of the most dominating teams in the circuit. Most of the team's popularity is drawn from the fact that it has performed whenever it mattered the most. Jonathan Amaral is perhaps one of the most prominent figures behind TSM Entity's success in PUBG Mobile eSports.

Jonathan has been an impeccable part of the team and has made them go from strength to strength. He is considered as the finest assaulter from the country, courtesy to his sharp reflexes and accurate aim.

He has a YouTube channel with 1.45 million subscribers and an Instagram account with 750k followers.

In this article, we discuss Jonathan's controls, setup, and sensitivity settings.

Jonathan's control setup in PUBG Mobile:

Jonathan is a two-thumb player and uses a gyroscope to aim and spray. He is considered to be one of the best gyroscope users in the game. Jonathan is exceptional in mid to long-range gunfights with his excellent spray transfer skills.

Jonathan's controls are as follows:

Jonathan control setup in PUBG Mobile

Jonathan's sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile:

Jonathan relies on his gyroscope to aim and shoot enemies.

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person camera(free look): 100%

Camera(free look): 100%

1st Person camera(free look): 100%

3rd Person no scope: 120%

1st Person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 30%

2x scope: 24%

3x scope: 14%

4x scope: 12%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person no scope: 50%

1st Person no scope: 51%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 20%

2x scope: 26%

3x scope: 24%

4x scope: 30%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 12%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person no scope: 300%

1st Person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 240%

4x scope: 235%

6x scope: 210%

8x scope: 80%

