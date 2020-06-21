PUBG Mobile: Jungle Adventure Mode returns with crates replacing idols

The Jungle Adventure mode in PUBG Mobile was removed earlier this month following controversy over one of its features.

It has now been reintroduced after necessary amendments were made.

The hot air balloon available in the Jungle Adventure Mode in PUBG Mobile.

The Jungle Adventure Mode, also known as the Mysterious Jungle, has made its return to PUBG Mobile after it was removed earlier this month following heavy criticism over the offensive nature of some of its features.

The mode was removed after it was discovered that players could pray in front of certain “totems” to gain items, health, energy, and other perks. A section of the Muslim gaming community found the feature offensive due to the prohibition of idol-worshipping in Islam.

The feature sparked massive controversy and saw players across the world boycott the mode and the game itself. This forced the game developers to remove the mode and issue an apology. An official statement from PUBG Mobile reads:

“We are deeply sorry that some features in the game have offended some of our players. We respect the values, traditions, and practices of our players and regret the hurt and anguish that we’ve caused. We have removed the distressing gesture and are removing the relevant visuals.”

Jungle Adventure Mode returns to PUBG Mobile

Crates have been added to replace the idols in PUBG Mobile's Jungle Adventure Mode

The Jungle Adventure Mode is now back in PUBG Mobile after some changes were made by Tencent Games. All totems have been replaced with crates and players have to activate these item crates to obtain the same perks that the idols previously provided. The hot air balloon and other features of the mode will, however, remain the same.

The Jungle Adventure can be played in Sanhok but some players are randomly put into the mode when playing a classic match on the map.