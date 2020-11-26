PUBG Mobile: Kaztro Gaming's real name, ID Number, stats, and more

PUBG Mobile has become a great platform for content creation as well as a convincing eSports career for lots of people. The game has gained amazing popularity in the past two years. Players get immersive in-game dynamics, maps, modes, realistic weapons, and much more.

One of the most prominent names in the PUBG Mobile community is Kaztro Gaming. He is among the fastest growing Youtube PUBG Mobile content creators in recent times. In this article, we discuss Kaztro Gaming's real name, ID Number, stats, and more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Kaztro Gaming's real name:

Kaztro Gaming's real name is Muhammed Ramees. He hails from Kerala, India, and is a PUBG Mobile content creator and live streamer on Youtube and other platforms. Kaztro is known for his aggressive gameplay in the game, and his ability to wipe enemy squads on his own.

PUBG Mobile: Kaztro Gaming's ID Number:

PUBG Mobile: Kaztro Gaming's ID Number

Kaztro Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID number is 591984617. His current IGN is IGNT丨KaztroYT. Players can use the ID number in the add friend section in the game to send him popularity or friend requests, and to view his stats.

PUBG Mobile: Kaztro Gaming's stats:

Kaztro Gaming is one of the most followed PUBG Mobile influencers in Kerala. He plays the game on an iPhone 11 and is a four finger-claw player. Here are some of his best stats in the title:

PUBG Mobile: Kaztro Gaming's stats

He pushed his rank to the conqueror in Season 12 with a K/D ratio of 7.13 in squad mode. He maintained an average damage of 807.2, with an impressive accuracy of 12.6%. He played a total of 906 games in the season and won 311 out of them.

He is active on Instagram and has over 225k followers. He posts daily content related to his gameplay and other social stuff. His Youtube channel has close to 800k subscribers, where he does live streams and interacts with his audience.

