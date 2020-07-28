PUBG Mobile: Know everything about clan tags

PUBG Mobile just added a new feature for all users, called clan upgrade. It will come under the clan update and apply to all clans. This feature went live on 27th July 2020, i.e., yesterday. PUBG Mobile added four clan tags that players can choose from, with the leader of the clan being able to choose the tag. The one chosen will provide players with missions in the same category.

The four clan tags are:

Classic Clan Evoground Clan RP Clan Balanced Clan

These four tags are tailor-made for players who have different preferences to help them find other like-minded friends in the game, and eventually, become the best clan in PUBG Mobile.

How to set clan tags in PUBG Mobile

Clan tags will be set in the objectives tab in the clan's option, inside the objectives tab, where the leader can set the same. The leader has to keep in mind the clan tag, as a wrong clan tag can lead to a bad performance by the team.

Clan tags can be set in the objectives tab

The four clan tags represent different gameplay preferences and various ways in which clan members can gain the corresponding types of energy.

How to gain energy/points to complete objectives

There will be different missions for different types of clan tags. The missions will be seen on the left side of the clan tab.

Complete these missions to gain points

If the clan tag is set to classic, then these missions will be related to playing a classic game in PUBG Mobile. These missions can also ask users to complete the daily clan training in the clan section of PUBG Mobile.

Rewards in clan upgrades

There are many rewards in clan upgrades, and are divided into three parts:

Rewards section in clan objectives

Weekly objectives

There are classic crate coupons in the weekly objectives at 2,000 points.

Weekly clan energy objective.

The weekly clan objective has 50 AG coupons at 25,000 points and 100 AG points at 40,000 points.

Season clan objective.

The season clan objective has three RP points at 80,000 points, classic crate coupon at 1,80,000 points and five paint cans at 3,70,000 points.

