PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) 1.1 Metro Royale update for Android: APK+OBB download links

The PUBG Mobile Korean version has been published by the PUBG Corporation and is restricted to the Play Store and App Store of specific regions. The 1.1 update went live yesterday, and it introduced several new features in the game, including the new Metro Royale mode, themed gameplay, several adjustments, and more.

The game is very similar to the global version but features several additions in the form of Donkatsu medal and other exclusive events. The users from different regions also desire to download and play this version of the game. They can do so via stores like TapTap or by using the APK and OBB files.

This article provides you with the download link of the APK and OBB files of the game.

APK+OBB download links for PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) 1.1 Metro Royale update

PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) 1.1 Metro Royale update APK+OBB download link: Click here

The size of the zip file is 1.37 GB, and hence the players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their device before downloading the file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version 1.1 update:

Step 1: First, players would have to download the ‘RAR’ file from the link given above.

Step 2: Upon extracting the file, users will receive the APK and OBB files of the game.

Step 3: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option from the device settings file. Users can follow these steps to do so: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Install the APK file; however, do not open it yet.

Step 5: Copy the entire ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder to Android/OBB/

Step 6: After the OBB file is copied, players can open PUBG Mobile KR and enjoy the 1.1 update.

If the players receive a parsing error file while installing the APK file, they can try installing it again. Suppose the problem persists; users can consider downloading the files again.

