PUBG Mobile Korean version latest APK and OBB download link

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most popular alternatives to PUBG Mobile. The Korean version is especially known for its plethora of skins, outfits and costumes, which are incredibly different from the global version. This edition frequently offers free skins and costumes to its players.

Recently, the developers released the New Era update for all editions of PUBG Mobile, including the Korean version. The latest 1.0 update brought Erangel 2.0 map, Cheer Park 2.0 and enhancements to the Livik map. The size of PUBG Mobile Korean 1.0 is around 1.8 GB for Android devices.

With a flash everything has changed! ⚡



Check out the New Era today! 👉 https://t.co/O5Q4sryFFg pic.twitter.com/OskKmctTZV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 9, 2020

In this article, we provide you with the download links of the latest update of PUBG Mobile Korean version.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Korean version latest APK and OBB files

PUBG Mobile KR latest update APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile KR latest update OBB download link: Click here

Download the APK and OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on this downloaded file: Android_trunk_No73_1.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk. Allow installation from unknown sources, if you haven't enabled it, from Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.pubg.krmobile' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile KR app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 1.8 GB. Players must, therefore, make sure that their phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game.

In case the downloaded file indicates an error message saying, "there was a problem parsing the package", then consider downloading the APK and OBB files again.

PUBG Mobile Korean latest update features

The latest update has introduced the following features and modes to the game:

New classic mode gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik improvements (New weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay

Payload mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween infection mode (available from October 23)

Graphic quality upgrades

Cheer Park: Training ground updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

