Season 14 of PUBG Mobile Korea was a massive success and has now drawn to a close. The next season is just around the corner, and just like every other one, it will introduce several in-game items, including gun skins, outfits, and more.

The players will be able to upgrade to Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus by spending 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively. They can also purchase the monthly subscription of PUBG Mobile KR. Click here to read more about the subscription.

PUBG Mobile Korean Version Season 15 release date and time

With the conclusion of the Season 14 in PUBG Mobile Korea, the Royal Pass section has also been locked. Upon selecting the RP icon, the players can see the time remaining for the arrival of the next season.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 15 will begin on 15th September 2020, at 2 AM GMT, or 11 AM KST. The theme of this season is ‘Beyond the Ace.’ According to the official 1.0 patch notes, Beyond A.C.E themed gameplay will be added to the game.

The players will have an opportunity to enter this mode on the Erangel map. They will be able to redeem supplies at in-game Energy Towers by fulfilling certain conditions.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 RP Rewards: