PUBG Mobile officially announces new Royale Pass Subscription feature

PUBG Mobile has announced its first exclusive collaboration with Google Playstore.

The new Royale Pass subscription includes RP Prime and RP Prime plus.

PUBG Mobile: RP Prime and RP Prime Plus

PUBG Mobile today announced its first exclusive collaboration with Google Playstore where they teased the introduction of two new Royale Subscriptions in the game – RP Prime and RP Prime Plus.

In a tweet posted earlier today, PUBG Mobile released a video which confirmed the new features coming in Season 14.

Royale Pass 14 brings a brand new way to subscribe! More rewards for the same cost! 🎁



Royale Pass 14 brings a brand new way to subscribe! More rewards for the same cost! 🎁

The teaser also pointed out that Android phones cannot miss out on these new features, which probably means that it can be only claimed by Android players. Here's the detailed overview of the collaboration as well as the benefits that players will get from it.

PUBG Mobile introduces RP Prime and RP Prime plus subscription

The crossover brings the RP Prime and RP Prime plus subscription feature to PUBG Mobile, through which players can get Season 14 Royale Pass with some additional rewards at a low price.

The RP Prime subscription costs $4.99 (₹ 350), while the plus version of the subscription costs around $12.49 (₹950). As usual, the plus version of the subscription will offer more benefits and rewards to the user as compared to the base variant. Here's the list of benefits that players will get after purchasing it.

RP Prime versus RP Prime Plus

RP Prime

Claim a 300 UC special supply voucher every month which can only be used to purchase Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile.

Claim 100RP points every month.

Get a 10% discount when redeeming items with RP Points

Besides this, some additional rewards will be also given to players if they subscribe for consecutive months.

RP Prime Plus

Claim a 900UC special supply voucher every month which can only be used to purchase Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile.

Claim 100RP points every month.

Get a 10% discount when redeeming items with RP Points

Special RP Rank Card

You can subscribe to this for consecutive months to get additional rewards like Spray, Airplane displays avatar and many other items.

This new subscription feature is undoubtedly beneficial for Royale Pass buyers. It not only offers you the RP subscription but also gives additional rewards at the same price. Moreover, if you are a hardcore player who purchases Royale Pass every season, it is highly recommended that you buy it for consecutive months. By doing so, you will get an additional discount on the purchase of the subscription.

