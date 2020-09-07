PUBG Mobile Korean version still working post PUBG Mobile ban in India

The Indian government recently banned PUBG Mobile, and the decision came as a bolt from the blue for a majority of the players. Most are now looking for alternatives, and titles like Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile have been getting more limelight as a result.

Battle royale enthusiasts are also flocking to PUBG Mobile Korea as one of the possible alternatives to PUBG Mobile. The Korean version is pretty similar to the original, and features fantastic weapon skins as well.

Since it was not among the 118 apps banned, players have been actively looking for a way to download this version.

Is PUBG Mobile Korea working in India?

PUBG Mobile Korean version provides a tonne of fun skins

After the PUBG Mobile ban, the app has been removed from both Google Play Store and Apple Store. However, the servers of the game are still online in India, and many streamers are also streaming the title on YouTube Gaming.

Since the PUBG Mobile Korean version was not part of the banned list, the app is still working and available to play in India, as on 7th September.

The players will not encounter any error, and can easily play PUBG Mobile Korea. Here's a clip that shows the functionality of this title in the country.

PUBG Mobile Korean version is still working in India. Looks like the servers are still accessible even after the PUBG ban. pic.twitter.com/W1Hk8D1ia6 — tarunsayal (@tarunsayal34) September 6, 2020

To play it in the country, players can download Tap Tap Store. They have to then search for the Korean version, and once the download completes, the third-party market app will automatically install it in the device, just like Google Play Store.

However, the PUBG Mobile KR version is likely to stop working, as the server of PUBG Mobile and this title are the same, which is because both support online cross-play. As a result, the Korean version could stop working any time, along with the PUBG Mobile global one.

The internal details of the server are not available to the public, so nothing can be said about future availability of the game.

