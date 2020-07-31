PUBG Mobile KR for Android: APK + OBB download link

The KR version of PUBG Mobile is specially made for users from Japan and Korea. This version is immensely popular all around the world as it contains a plethora of skins and exclusive in-game events that are normally not available in the global version of the game.

While the overall game mechanics are quite similar to that of the original PUBG Mobile, the KR version does not feature the AG currency and has a currency/coin known as ‘Donkatsu Medal’ which is used to purchase the crates.

The KR version is also not available in the Google Play Store of any other region. However, players can download and install the game using the APK and OBB files.

PUBG Mobile Korean version APK and OBB files download links

APK file download: Click here

OBB file download: Click here

The size of the APK file is 53 MB while that of the OBB file is 1.87 GB. Players must, therefore, ensure that they have enough storage space for these files.

Players have to follow the steps given down below to download the KR version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Download the APK + OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option from your device settings.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (If there is no folder with that name, create one).

Step 5: After the OBB files are copied, you can start playing the game.

If players receive an error message that states "there was an error parsing the package', they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above.

