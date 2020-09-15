PUBG Mobile Season 15: New KR update size and rewards

The much-awaited Season 15 update of PUBG Mobile Korea is finally live, and comes with a bunch of exciting new rewards. With the commencement of PUBG Mobile Season 15, the RP section of the game has been unlocked, and players can now start pushing their ranks.

The game automatically downloaded a small patch update when Season 15 update was released.

Here are the complete details of the PUBG Mobile KR Season 15 update.

PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) new Season 15 update date

The new Season 15 update of PUBG Mobile Korea has finally released, and comes with a plethora of rewards, like Samurai Ops Parachute, Whitestar outfit, and more.

Season 15 Royale Pass outfits

The RP section of the game has been unlocked, and players can now purchase the new Season 15 Royale Pass for 600 UC. PUBG Mobile Season 15 will end on 15th November 2020, and the RP section will be locked on the same date.

Season 15 update size

The size of the Season 15 update in PUBG Mobile Korea is around 5 to 15 MB. Players can download the update by following this guide:

As always, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will last for around two months, and Season 16 will begin as soon as the previous one draws to a close.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass rewards

#1 Whitestar Outfit

The Whitestar Outfit, available at the first level of the Season 15 Royale Pass, is a welcome reward for players who purchase the Premium Elite Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 15's 'Whitestar Outfit'

#2 Shadow Assassin Outfit

Season 15 also features a Shadow Assassin set. It includes a costume, headgear, and weapon skin. The outfit set of Shadow Assassin can be obtained at level 30 of the Royale Pass, while the headgear will unlock at level 35.

Shadow Assassin Outfit

#3 Samurai Oops Outfit

PUBG Mobile will also feature a phenomenal skin known as the Samurai Oops Outfit. Players can procure this outfit after reaching level 100 in Season 15's Royale Pass.