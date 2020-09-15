How to download PUBG Mobile Korean Season 15 update: Step-by-step installation guide

PUBG Mobile Korean version, one of the most popular alternatives to the global version of PUBG Mobile, has finally received its Season 15 update today. For those who don't know, the Korean version of PUBG Mobile is primarily known for its rare skins and rewards, which players can attain at no cost.

Besides the latest Season 15 update, the RP section of the game has been also unlocked and the brand new Season 15 Royale Pass is now available to purchase for everyone. Players can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and the Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. They can also buy the monthly subscription.

As mentioned earlier, the Season 15 update is out now for PUBG Mobile Korean version. Here is an essential guide on how to download the latest update in the game.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Korean version Season 15 update:

Following the steps given below to download the most recent Season 15 patch update. These steps will work for both Android and iOS devices:

Step 1: Download PUBG Mobile Korean version from here if you haven't done so already.

Step 2: Open PUBG Mobile application and log in to your account.

Step 3: A pop-up will be displayed on the screen, which will prompt you to download the latest PUBG Mobile Season 15 patch.

Step 4: Hit the update button and wait for a few seconds until the download completes.

Step 5: Restart the game once the update is installed.

Step 6: After rebooting it, you can enjoy the game.

Note: For those who haven't received the update, you are suggested to wait for some time as the update will be gradually rolled out for everyone.

The size of the Season 15 update in PUBG Mobile Korean version is around 5 to 10 MB.

As always, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will last for around two months, and Season 16 will begin as soon as the previous one draws to a close. PUBG Mobile Season 15 should end on 13th November 2020, and the RP section will be locked on the same date.

