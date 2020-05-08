PUBG Mobile Kr Update 0.18.0 Date and Time

The PUBG Mobile Kr Update 0.18.0 was released on 7th May for both android and iOS devices. The latest edition of PUBG Mobile Korea 0.18.0 has a lot of new features. A newly updated Miramar 2.0 has been added and the exclusive Golden Mirado is very eye-catching. Additionally, the sandstorm effect in Miramar 2.0 is going to be available from 12th May.

PUBG Mobile kr Update 0.18.0 release date and time

PUBG Korea Update 0.18.0 was released on 7th May between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM on the Google Play Store and between 11 AM and 12:30 PM on the QooApp.

PUBG Mobile Kr Update 0.18.0 release time

The Donkatsu Medal is the most popular aspect in the Korean version and it can be used to open exclusive crates. A lot of spin events are also available in this variant and you can play with friends who are using the global version as well, although you can't join a global clan.

PUBG Mobile kr Update 0.18.0 Size

PUBG Mobile Kr Update 0.18.0 size

This update requires approximately 1.74 GB of storage space on Android devices. On the other hand, the global version requires about 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS.

File size of Korea Update 0.18.0: 1.73GB

1.73GB Current version: 0.18.0

0.18.0 Update time: 7th May, 2020

The latest version of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 has finally been released. After the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Patch Notes, the developers officially released the 0.18.0 updates on 7th May between 12 PM and 7 PM IST.

Players on different versions won't be able to invite one another, meaning that players need to update their game as soon as possible to enjoy PUBG Mobile with their friends. The Season 13 Royale Pass (RP) will also be released on 13th May, and the RP section will be locked a day before the release of the Season 13 RP.