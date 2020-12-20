PUBG Mobile KR vs. PUBG Mobile Global: Which is better for low-end devices?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games in the world in 2020. It was topping the charts in India too, until it was banned by the government of India last September.

After the ban on the Global version of this mega-popular title, most of the fans inclined on the KR or the Korean version of the game. Of course, the game is not available on Google Play Store or Apple App Store and needs to be downloaded from other third-party sources.

Both the Global and the KR variant of this title are widely popular right now. After the surge in usage percentage of the KR version, it can be said that it is in high demand because of its impressive user experience.

This article focuses on the issues that compare and contrast the KR and the Global versions of PUBG Mobile. We analyse which will be a better option for low-end mobile devices.

PUBG Mobile: KR or Global, which version is more suitable?

As both of these versions are the same game, there won't be any difference in the system requirement of these two games. Hence, the key aspects to compare about these two titles will be the major and minor issues that affect the compatibility of a device while playing a game.

Bugs and glitches

The PUBG Mobile KR version has far fewer bugs and glitches with almost no lag during gameplay. Whereas, with the global version, hosting multiple servers consists of multiple glitches and bugs that affect the gameplay of the user. It results in laginess and choppiness of the game.

Graphics and Gameplay

Both these titles offer the same graphics and gameplay style as they both are different variants of the original title. However, as the Korean or the KR version is developed locally, it results in much better and smoother gameplay compared to the Global version.

Both of these PUBG Mobile versions allow 60FPS frame rate support, but on 4GB RAM devices and above.

Conclusion: Which is better?

As previously stated, the KR version has minimal bugs and glitches in the game and nearly provides a zero-lag experience to gamers, compared to the Global version.

Hence, for lower-end devices, the PUBG Mobile KR version will be a better option to choose over the PUBG Mobile Global version.

